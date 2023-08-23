LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District will pay a consultant $7,500 a month to provide the district with assistance in evaluating the feasibility of a potential bond measure in the November 2024 presidential election.
On Aug. 17, the district’s Board of Education unanimously approved a contract with consultant Jared Boigon, a partner and co-founder of TeamCivX LLC. The contract is good through Aug. 31, 2024. Boigon will start with one month of services and then suspend work until Jan. 1. He will continue monthly thereafter until the board declares its intent to call for a ballot measure to be put on the November 2024 general election, according to the agreement.
Trustee Jill McGrady asked about the proposed contract, which the board did not discuss previously.
“This is just a contract for consulting services,” Superintendent Greg Nehen said. “It doesn’t extend into the board agreeing to seek a bond. But what it does it gets us on the roster of clients that this company will work with during the bond season. We wanted to make sure we got in early so that we could work with this particular company.”
“Typically a board discusses things like this that we’re going to do,” McGrady said. “So I would like to have known that we’re going for a bond or thinking about it or looking into the possibilities of it, that’s all.”
Vice President Carla Corona said there was a mention “in the air” of a possible bond measure at a previous meeting several meetings ago.
President Charles Hughes asked Nehen about the last time the district passed a bond measure.
That was in 2002, when local voters approved Measure V, the $103.6 million bond measure used to build Eastside High School and other facilities.
“You know what’s so sad, leadership on this board has failed to go get the resources we need to build this school system up,” Hughes said. “But there is some leadership now, that’s all I’m going to say.”
Boigon, then with a different company, consulted for the district last year for the same service. The board ultimately did not pursue a potential bond measure due to the potential it would not pass.
“Since you said that, the last time we did bring it up, we did do a service and they came back and said they did not believe it would pass in our community,” McGrady said. “So it really wasn’t about our board; it was because when they came back they did not believe it would pass.”
Hughes said that is why they need to convince taxpayers that investing in the district is needed.
The district tried and failed to pass a bond measure in June 2006, when Measure E, a $177.5 million bond measure, was supported by 52.5% of local voters, short of the 55% required by state law. The district came up short again in November 2007, when Measure W, a proposed $240 million bond measure fell 5% short of the 55% approval required by law.
The board considered a proposed $240 million bond measure in 2016 but ultimately decided against it because the Nov. 8, 2016, ballot already had two Los Angeles County tax measures and an Antelope Valley Community College District bond measure, Measure AV, on the ballot. Boigon consulted for the college district on the successful Measure AV, a $350 million bond measure.
