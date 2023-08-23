AVUHSD Logo

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District will pay a consultant $7,500 a month to provide the district with assistance in evaluating the feasibility of a potential bond measure in the November 2024 presidential election.

On Aug. 17, the district’s Board of Education unanimously approved a contract with consultant Jared Boigon, a partner and co-founder of TeamCivX LLC. The contract is good through Aug. 31, 2024. Boigon will start with one month of services and then suspend work until Jan. 1. He will continue monthly thereafter until the board declares its intent to call for a ballot measure to be put on the November 2024 general election, according to the agreement.

