LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education approved a consultant agreement with TBWBH Props and Measures to conduct a feasibility study on a potential bond measure for the Nov. 8 election to finance facility improvements.
The study will include a poll of likely voters, a proposed bond amount and the projected tax rate.
The cost is $7,500 a month. The firm has experience in the Antelope Valley with school and city measures. They most recently assisted the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale with their successful local sales tax measures, Measure LC and Measure AV, respectively, in the November 2020 election.
Should the Board decide to move forward with a possible bond measure, they would need to call for an election before Aug. 12 in order to get on the Nov. 8 ballot, consultant Jared Boigon explained during a brief presentation at the Board’s Wednesday night meeting
“Are there any bonds that we’re currently thinking about considering or is this just a preliminary process?” Board member Victoria Ruffin asked.
“This is part of the exercise to consider taking to the voters to vote for a bond for funding or financing facility improvements,” Assistant Superintendent Brian Hawkins said. “This is the first step to look at for a November election.”
Board President Donita Winn asked Boigon whether he knew of any other districts going for a bond measure.
“I have not heard of any for this year,” Boigon said.
Boigon’s firm assisted Antelope Valley College with Measure AV in 2016, and Palmdale School District with Measure DD in 2012, both successful bond campaigns.
With no other school bond measures projected for this year, Boigon said it could be a good year for the high school district to explore the possibility of a bond measure.
“I think people also are pretty aware that it’s been a challenging year and that if we send an early signal that we have good numbers and we’re going to try, I think people would be respectful of your opportunity to try,” Boigon said.
“I want to make sure that we’re extremely honest with the community and make sure that they understand why we would,” Winn said. “I’ll be curious to see where the money would go if we did go for a bond.”
However, Antelope Valley Healthcare District will have a $400 million bond measure on the June primary ballot to finance a new hospital to replace the aging Antelope Valley Hospital facility.
The Board voted 4-1, with Clerk John Rush dissenting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.