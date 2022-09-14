LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Community College District will turn to executive search firm PPL Inc. for the second time in two years to assist with the search for a vice president of Human Resources and a vice president of Student Services.
The California-based firm previously helped the District with the search for a new superintendent/president. That search led to hiring Superintendent/President Jennifer Zellet, who started in July.
The agreement is good from Tuesday through Jan. 31, 2023. Both recruitments will not exceed $56,000, to be paid for from unrestricted funds. PPL Inc. was one of four executive search firms to respond to a proposal to conduct the search.
The positions are currently filled with interim appointments. Howard Davis serves as interim vice president of Academic Affairs and Jose Rivera serves as interim vice president of Student Services.
Trustee Michael Rives asked if an interim appointee can apply for a permanent position.
“It absolutely is allowable,” Zellet said at the meeting. “If someone is employed in an interim position, they absolutely may apply for the job.”
The Board unanimously approved the agreement, at Monday’s meeting.
“It’s a difficult thing when there are a number of key vacancies in leadership positions,” Zellet said, Tuesday. “Sometimes you have to call in for a little bit of extra help to get those positions in place so that foundation can be strong.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.