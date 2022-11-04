PSD trustee areas

Andrew Westall (left) principal and owner of Bear Demographics, is the technical director/demographer for the project and Tizoc DeAztlan, president of DeAztlan Consulting, discuss the Palmdale School District’s proposed trustee area redistricting.

 Screenshot

PALMDALE — Consultants Bear Demographics and Research and the De Aztlan Group will assist the Palmdale School District, over the next 11 weeks, with developing boundaries for five new trustee areas, as part of a switch from an at-large election system to a by-trustee area election system, to avoid a costly lawsuit.

The District received a letter, on Sept. 15, from attorney Kevin Shenkman on behalf of his clients, the Southwest Voter Registration Education Project and its members who live within the District’s boundaries, alleging the District’s current at-large election system violates the California Voting Rights Act and dilutes the influence of Latino voters.

