PALMDALE — Consultants Bear Demographics and Research and the De Aztlan Group will assist the Palmdale School District, over the next 11 weeks, with developing boundaries for five new trustee areas, as part of a switch from an at-large election system to a by-trustee area election system, to avoid a costly lawsuit.
The District received a letter, on Sept. 15, from attorney Kevin Shenkman on behalf of his clients, the Southwest Voter Registration Education Project and its members who live within the District’s boundaries, alleging the District’s current at-large election system violates the California Voting Rights Act and dilutes the influence of Latino voters.
The proposed by-trustee area voting system is expected to be in place for the November 2024 presidential election.
The first phase of the community outreach process will be to raise awareness and engage the community, Tizoc DeAztlan, president of DeAztlan Consulting, said during a presentation at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting.
“Whatever means of communication works best for your district, we’re going to make sure that all that information is produced and ready for you,” he said.
The second phase will be to educate people and encourage them to participate in the process. Redistricting typically occurs once every 10 years following the Census.
Since this is the first time the Palmdale School District is looking to move to a by-trustee area election system, there will be a steeper learning curve for the District, DeAztlan said.
“We want to make it as easy as possible for everyone to be able to participate,” he said.
DeAztlan said the third and final step is to update and guide people through the process.
Andrew Westall, principal and owner of Bear Demographics, is the technical director/demographer for the project.
He has served as the redistricting consultant for numerous agencies including the Palmdale Water District, Los Angeles Unified School District and the cities of Alhambra, Carson and San Bernardino.
Westall laid out the tentative timeline for the proposed switch. There will be four public hearings, including two before the proposed maps are drawn. The first public hearing is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Nov. 10, in the Board room.
That public hearing will include a summary of district formation, redistricting law, criteria, the 2020 Census and process.
A second public hearing is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Nov. 15, at the next regularly scheduled Board meeting. There will also be three community workshops, one each in November, December and January, with dates to be determined.
“No later than Dec. 6, we’ll have draft maps available for you to post on your website and for you to review,” Westall said.
The presentation of the proposed trustee area maps will be presented at the third public hearing at 6:30 p.m., Dec. 13. The fourth public hearing is tentatively scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Jan. 6. The final adoption of the new trustee area maps and resolution is expected to take place at 6:30 p.m., Jan. 17, at the second Board meeting.
The final maps approved by the Board will go before the Los Angeles County Committee on School District Organization. The committee must approve the establishment of trustee areas and the adoption of a trustee area election system.
