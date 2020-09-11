LANCASTER — Lancaster School District will receive $860,388 in state matching funds for the Endeavour Middle School gymnasium project.
The gymnasium included music and activity classrooms. The project, which also included a decomposed granite running track, was built with Measure L money. Measure L was the $63 million bond measure passed by local voters in November 2012.
“Because the gymnasium included classroom space, we can file to the state for some match funding specifically related to those classroom areas,” Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Larry Freise said during the Sept. 1 Board of Education meeting.
Although the state has been slow in funding projects, the District got in line as soon as it could, Freise said.
The money will go back into the Measure L fund to assist with other projects including the continued modernization of Joshua Elementary School.
Endeavour’s gymnasium opened in May 2019 after a 15-month day. The gymnasium occupies 18,200 square feet of the 27,170-square-foot building.
There is a standard basketball court, two practice courts. girls and boys locker rooms, a music room and a multipurpose room. The gymnasium was delayed in part because the basketball backstops needed the Division of the State Architect approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.