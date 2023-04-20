AVUHSD charter meeting

Educator Derrick Spiva, the lead petitioner for the proposed Antelope Valley Synergy School of Performing Arts and Technology, speaks to the Antelope Valley Union High School District Board of Education at last month’s public hearing for the proposed charter school.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press files

LANCASTER — Petitioners for the proposed Antelope Valley Synergy School of the Arts and Technology will be back before the Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education today for consideration of their petition for the proposed transitional kindergarten through high school charter school.

There is only one resolution on the agenda for the proposed charter school and that is for approval. Last year, the Board had two resolutions to consider for a similar petition for the proposed iLEAD Synergy School of Performing Arts and Technology charter high school — approve or deny.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.