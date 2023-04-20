LANCASTER — Petitioners for the proposed Antelope Valley Synergy School of the Arts and Technology will be back before the Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education today for consideration of their petition for the proposed transitional kindergarten through high school charter school.
There is only one resolution on the agenda for the proposed charter school and that is for approval. Last year, the Board had two resolutions to consider for a similar petition for the proposed iLEAD Synergy School of Performing Arts and Technology charter high school — approve or deny.
The Board denied the petition in part because, after a review, the District found that it presented an unsound educational program, the charter school was demonstrably unlikely to successfully implement the proposed program and the petition did not contain reasonably comprehensive descriptions of all required elements, according to the resolution.
Rather than appeal to the Los Angeles County Board of Education last year, the petitioners submitted a new, similar petition on Feb. 11. The Board conducted a public hearing on the proposed petition at the March 9 meeting.
The new petition expands the proposed program from high school to transitional kindergarten through 12th grade. The proposed charter school is no longer working with iLEAD California for back office support. It will instead come from Maker Learner Network.
The proposed charter school’s program promises to give all learners access to a rigorous, standards-based, University of California/California State University A-G aligned course of study that encourages deeper thinking through self-directed learning with learners taking age-appropriate responsibility and exercising autonomy in their daily learning activities; engaging, hands-on constructivist and project-based learning that incorporates the arts, technology, world languages and health and fitness; and support for learners’ social-emotional development, the petition said.
Lead petitioner Derrick Spiva, who teaches adult education classes for the District, said at the March 9 public hearing that they added the elementary component based on parent feedback.
The charter school’s target student population for its first year of operation is 210 students in transitional kindergarten through sixth grade. The program would add seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th grades in its second year, then 11th grade in its third year and so on. The total enrollment is projected to be 780 students at full growth. The seat-based school would also offer independent study programs limited to 20% of its enrollment.
The proposed resolution to approve appears to highlight the petition’s deficits rather than its strengths. There are eight conditions for approval the petitioners must meet.
For example, petitioners hope to open the school this fall if they are approved, but they have not identified a location for it. Given that there will be an elementary school and a high school, the petitioners will most likely need separate campuses for each, starting with its second year of operation.
Getting a petition approved and securing a lease for the school can be tricky for classroom-based charter schools, as they often need a location before they can get the petition approved, or they need to get authorization before a landlord will lease them space.
The first condition says that on or before July 1, or a later deadline as agreed to be the superintendent or designee, the charter school shall provide the District with the address of two sites in addition to the lease documents for all sites at which the charter school will operate beginning with the 2023-24 school year.
In addition, before the start of professional activities for school staff, the petitioners will also need to provide the District with certificates of occupancy and any other permits/authorizations required to operate a school at each site, and shall provide evidence of compliance with all fire-life safety requirements and systems testing, including any fire marshal authorization for use of each site at which Synergy will operate as a school.
Another condition the petitioners must meet is to provide the District with a final budget including enrollment projections for the 2023-24 school year. The petitioners must also provide the District with a copy of the fully executed contract with Maker Learner Network.
The new petition has three letters of support submitted previously for the iLEAD Synergy School of Performing Arts and Technology, including a 2022 letter from state Sen. Scott Wilk and a 2021 letter from Denise M. Grande, director of Arts Education for the Los Angeles County Arts and Culture. There is also a 2021 letter from Miriam A. Smith, associate professor in the Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts Department at San Francisco State University.
The AV Union High School District Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m., today in the Boardroom at the District office, 176 Holston Drive.
