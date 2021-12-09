PEARBLOSSOM — Keppel Union School District trustees rejected a proposed reclassification of a Workers Compensation Technician to Workers Compensation Manager for the second time in about six months.
The reclassification, if approved, would have increased the employee’s salary by approximately $474 a month. According to the job description, the Workers Compensation Manager is responsible for districtwide services in the in the areas of risk management and California and federal disability and leave laws.
The reclassification failed on a 3-2 vote, on Tuesday night, with newly elected Board officers President Waunette Cullors, Vice President Georgia Halliman and Clerk Dominique Ballante dissenting. The Board initially tabled the proposed reclassification at its April 20 meeting. Cullors, Halliman and Ballante also rejected the proposed change at the June 22 meeting.
Superintendent Jacqueline Cardenas said the employee has been working in the capacity for many years.
“She has worked with the union leadership and also with the District leadership,” Cardenas said. “We went through the negotiations process in order to reclassify and create a job description that was reflective of the responsibilities that she has currently.”
Cardenas added the employee’s role has changed and adapted with the needs of the District.
Ballante asked whether the employee manages other people.
Cardenas said the employee does not supervise other employees. She added the District is trying to be fair with the proposed reclassification.
“Seeing as someone was working out of classification, we had an obligation to meet with her on the classification,” Cardenas said.
Ballante said she was still having problems with the salary range.
Janet Flores, president of California School Employees Association Chapter 516, which represents the District’s classified employees, urged the Board to approve the new job description.
“The current job description of Workers Compensation Safety Technician has morphed into something much more than it currently is, and we the union ask that you consider the new job title and description of Workers Compensation Manager,” Flores said prior to the vote.
Flores added the current employee who holds the position is great at what she does.
“She has taken the initiative to become better informed and educated when administrators first brought the job of workers’ compensation to her,” Flores said. “Not knowing the job at the time, she delved directly into it without hesitation. She attended management meetings, seminars and classes for certification with workers’ compensation attorneys in order to better understand her new title.”
The employee has been working in the same position for the past 16 years despite being out of classification.
Flores said the District created a job description without taking into consideration what the job of Workers Compensation/Safety Technician did.
“The union has brought this to the attention of the district on several occasions and was met with hesitation on adjustments,” Flores said. “The District stated that the employee was not working out of the job description when we knew that was incorrect.”
Flores added the employee has made sure that every new hire was properly trained and made sure all District employees complied with yearly regulations.
