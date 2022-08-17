PALMDALE — The Palmdale School District will use five school resource deputies, for a total of 180 days, at a cost of approximately $1.21 million, according to a law enforcement agreement approved by the Board of Education unanimously, and without discussion, at the Aug. 2 meeting.
The agreement is good through May 26, 2023. The 180 days covers the regularly scheduled academic school year, according to the agreement. The deputies will cover various campuses around the District.
No one from the public spoke for or against the proposed action.
The District added one school resource deputy from its 2021-22 agreement with the Sheriff’s Department.
The agreement with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is intended to meet Goal 4, which is to “create and support safe, affirming, equitable and enriched globally-competitive school environments for participatory, restorative, inclusive and culturally and linguistically responsive learning and interaction for students,” according to a description.
