PALMDALE — The Palmdale School District will use five school resource deputies, for a total of 180 days, at a cost of approximately $1.21 million, according to a law enforcement agreement approved by the Board of Education unanimously, and without discussion, at the Aug. 2 meeting.

The agreement is good through May 26, 2023. The 180 days covers the regularly scheduled academic school year, according to the agreement.  The deputies will cover various campuses around the District.

