LANCASTER — Nearly a year after five Antelope Valley College Marauder Bookstore employees were laid off due to the outsourcing of the bookstore to Barnes and Noble College, AV Community College District and the Antelope Valley College Federation of Classified Employees reached an agreement regarding the positions.
AV College trustees approved a Memorandum of Understanding, at the May 9 meeting, that would allow the employees to work a temporary position within Student Life for one year at the same pay rate, in a step and load position.
The Memorandum of Understanding is good through Aug. 20. The employees could then apply for a permanent position within the District. Each affected employee would then have a hiring preference and right of first refusal for any position at the same or lower salary range for which they apply and for which they are qualified. Once an employee accepts a permanent position with the District, they no longer have a hiring preference for any subsequent applications.
The affected employees had until July 6, 2021 to accept one of the District’s proposed offers. One employee who accepted a position in Business Services, not subject to the one-year probationary period, has since resigned.
A second employee accepted a temporary position within Student Services and a third employee accepted as a full-time cashier position subject to the one-year probationary period.
A fourth employee who accepted a buyer position subject to the one-year probationary period has since retired. The fifth employee accepted a full-time clerical position.
Trustee Michael Rives praised the agreement.
“I was happy to read about this that employees who were laid off in the bookstore were offered other employment on campus with other jobs,” he said.
