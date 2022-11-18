LANCASTER — Certificated substitute teachers in the Antelope Valley Union High School District will receive more money through the end of the 2022-23 school year, as the District looks to remain competitive with local districts for substitute teachers.
The new pay rates became effective, Thursday.
The new daily rate is $230, an increase of $30 from the rates approved at the July 20 Board meeting.
The long-term rate (after 15 days) for all sites other than Littlerock is $280, also a $30 increase from the previously approved rate.
The daily rate for Littlerock High School is $250, up from the $210 approved, this summer. The long-term rate increased by $40, to $300. Retired teachers can still earn $300 a day for substitute pay.
Local districts have raised substitute teacher pay rates several times over the past year to remain competitive in a tight market.
