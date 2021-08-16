ACTON — Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District will add toddler and preschool services and an afterschool literacy program for the 2021-22 school year.
Acton-Agua Dulce trustees unanimously approved a $259,760 contract with Canyon Country-based nonprofit Sunny Days for the afterschool literacy program during the Aug. 12 Board meeting.
The afterschool schedule will include a snack, 30 to 40 minutes of intervention, enrichment activities such as STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) or cooking and indoor and outdoor organized play. The program also offers a paperless check-in and out that parents can access through a smartphone app.
‘We have highly trained staff,” Sunny Days Director of Programs Anais Femat said during a presentation at the meeting. “We’re working with an intervention specialist and our staff will be bilingual as well to help support our English language learners.”
The program will strictly follow the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health guidelines, including temperature checks and health screens.
Sunny Days staff will work with teachers to measure students’ academic growth throughout the year to ensure there is constant growth.
“We want to work in partnership with the teachers so that the assessments that are being given during the school day, that we can see where that growth needs to happen to tailor our lessons, our activities so that we can promote growth in the students and give them those skills that they need to be successful,” Femat said, adding they will focus on oral language development.
Enrollment for the afterschool program is limited to 60 students in first through fourth grades and may include students in the community not attending Meadowlark Elementary School. The afterschool program will operate from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Acton campus on Crown Valley Road.
The year-round toddler and preschool program for children ages 18 months to five years old will operate from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday behind the District office on the Acton campus. The program will be closed on major holidays. The program is open to Acton-Agua Dulce Unified students and children who live in the District’s area of attendance.
The program will operate on a one-to-three ratio with support staff. The program uses integrated learning methods of Reggio Emilia Emergent curriculum, which is a way of teaching and learning that requires teachers to observe and listen to the children.
“It is affordable care for our families; it’s going to be about under $100 a day,” Femat said.
In response to question from Board President Kelly Jensen, Femat said financial assistance is available for low-income families that qualify.
Trustee Ken Pfalzgraf asked if there any charges to Sunny Days that could artificially increase the cost to the parent.
“I want to make that we’re doing everything we can not to artificially increase cost to the parent, especially in credit recovery,” Pfalzgraf said.
After he confirmed there was no artificial cost passed on to parents, Pfalzgraf also confirmed that the Acton-Agua Dulce Teachers Association had no objection to the proposal.
Tuition includes snacks, breakfast and lunch. Half-day and full-day programs are available.
For details, call 661-208-0575.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.