LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District developed a mental health support website with links to local, Los Angeles County and state mental health and emotional support resources, as well as hotline numbers for social, emotional and mental health support services for students, staff and parents.
When education shifted to distance learning last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students and staff continued to have virtual access to schools counselors, psychologists, social workers, educationally related intensive counseling therapists, student support centers and school-based mental health services.
The District continued to offer virtual access as well as in-person support after students returned to school campuses to close out the 2020-21 school year.
“We recognize the huge impact this pandemic has had on the social and emotional well-being of our students and staff,” Shandelyn Williams, assistant superintendent of Student Support for the District, said during a presentation at the May 26 Board of Education meeting.
The District also created its own mental health hotline staffed by four social workers Monday through Friday. The social workers could assist any community member and link them to resources withing the community. The hotline closed on April 30.
A team of school counselors created a Virtual Calming Room website to assist with addressing anxiety, stress and strategies for managing feelings and emotions. The website includes links to sounds and music, mindfulness activities, puzzles and games, and live camera feeds with links to the San Diego Zoo web cams for elephants, tigers, giraffes and apes, as well as the Aquarium of the Pacific and Monterey Bay Aquriuam.
“Many of us continue to use this calming website on a daily basis because there are a lot of valuable resources that are included,” Williams said.
At the start of the 2015-16 school year the District had an opportunity to increase its counseling staff. They also looked at how to enhance counseling services for students.
“We asked ourselves what a perfect counseling program would look like in the 21st century,”Williams said.
The District created four separate committees composed of counselors and support staff from each school. Each committee was assigned a Local Control and Accountability Plan goal, and examined the relationship between the American School Counselors Association guidelines, and the LCAP goals.
“One of our main goals as we went through this process was to create manageable caseloads that would allow us to serve our students really from a proactive vs a reactive manner,” Williams said.
That led to an increase in the District’s counseling staff and school psychologists, and the hiring of educational social workers. The District has 97 staff members who provide social emotional support for students. The current budget allocation for social emotional staff is about $12.6 million.
“Our counselors have been instrumental in supporting the social emotional needs of our students,” Williams said.
She added with students in distance learning counselors established a number of ways to connect with students for academic as well as social emotional support including monthly bulletins and links to schedule one-on-one appointments.
In addition to overseeing the mental health hot line, the District’s social workers supported students and parents through Google Meets and over the phone. The District will add four social workers for the 2021-22 school that will see one social worker assigned to each comprehensive campus, as well as shared with smaller sites.
Students with Disabilities receive support through the district’s counselors, psychologists and social workers. Those who need a higher level of support receive help from the Educationally Related Intensive Counseling Services Department.
Williams said the student support centers played an integral role in supporting students throughout the pandemic.
“They are designed to be a hub of resources on our campuses,” Williams said.
The centers offer counseling/mental health services, substance abuse counseling, social emotional learning, mentorship, and behavior and academic supports.
“We’re able to address the needs of our students immediately and pro-actively through our student support centers,” Williams said.
The District expanded partnerships to help address the needs of foster youth. It also offers school-based mental health services from agencies such as the Children’s Bureau and the Child and Family Guidance Center.
Board Clerk Donita Winn was impressed with what Williams shared with the Board.
“This is an amazing multi-tiered layer of help for our students and staff and parents too. I’m just amazed at the work you and your staff have put together,” Winn said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.