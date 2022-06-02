SANTA MONICA — Sixteen-year-old Judy Huth was deeply distraught minutes after Bill Cosby is alleged to have sexually abused her on an afternoon, in 1975, at the Playboy Mansion, her best friend at the time testified, Wednesday.
“She said ‘I want to go, I wanna leave,’ she was crying,” said Donna Samuelson, then 17 and now 64, the first witness in a Los Angeles County civil trial stemming from Huth’s lawsuit against the 85-year-old comedian and actor.
Samuelson, who had been looking forward to spending the rest of the afternoon and evening at the mansion, was angry with her friend, until Huth explained herself.
“She said Bill Cosby had tried to have sex with her,” Samuelson said.
Huth told Samuelson that in a bedroom off a game room on the mansion grounds where the three had been hanging out and playing pool and arcade games, Cosby had tried to put his hand down her tight pants, then exposed himself, forcing Huth to touch him sexually, testified Samuelson, who had been distracted playing a game and was oblivious to what had happened.
Samuelson shot two photos of Cosby and Huth together that day that are central to the trial, and were shown constantly to the jury on day one. A clearly recognizable Cosby has a beard and red beanie.
A lawyer for Cosby called the sex abuse allegations “a complete and utter fabrication” and said the pictures are the only reason the case exists.
“This is about a plan hatched by Judy Huth and her estranged friend Donna Samuelson based on some photos,” lawyer Jennifer Bonjean said in her opening statement shortly before Samuelson took the stand. “You will learn Judy Huth has been trying to cash in on these photos for decades.”
The trial represents one of the last remaining legal claims against Cosby after his Pennsylvania criminal conviction was thrown out by an appeals court, last year, and his insurer settled many other lawsuits against his will. He is not attending the trial, and will not testify, but parts of a video deposition he gave shortly after the 2014 lawsuit was filed will be played.
Samuelson testified that Cosby had met the girls on a film set at a Los Angeles area park, a few days earlier, and invited them to come to a club where he would be playing tennis, then took them as a surprise to the mansion, telling them if anyone asked their ages to say they were 18, but no one did.
