PALMDALE — On the day the City Council was considering City Manager J.J. Murphy’s continued employment, a man made his way into City Hall, acting in a threatening manner and causing at least one employee to be held behind locked doors for his safety, according to Deputy City Manager Mike Behen.
Speaking by phone, Wednesday evening, while the Council was in closed session, Behen said that between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. that afternoon, he was told by another employee that a “highly upset” man had come to City Hall, somehow made his way past the security gate at the entrance of the Administrative Building and was asking to speak to him.
While he did not see the man, himself, Behen confirmed, Thursday, it was Travis Wilson, whose wife allegedly appeared in a video of Murphy that purportedly depicted Murphy receiving oral sex. Murphy denies the video showed anything inappropriate.
Wilson had been to City Hall before, and knowing who it was, Behen had the other employee shut his door and asked them to tell everyone to be careful.
“They said that he was highly distraught and he was asking weird questions about security and about the locks on the door and was just being very strange,” he said.
Behen called City Attorney Christopher Beck, who told him to come to his office.
“They whisked me into his office; they shut the door to kind of protect me,” he said, adding Beck was very concerned and disturbed.
Calls were made to the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station and the city’s Neighborhood Services Department, which has public safety officers.
The City Attorneys Office gave direction to lock the doors to the Administrative Building “and that was done,” Behen said. The doors remained locked until around 5 p.m.
“I am personally very upset and shaken by this,” he said. “I’m frazzled. We keep dealing with one incident after the other. It’s a lot to deal with.”
According to Behen, some departments were told to lock their doors, including the City Clerk.
“The fact that this gentleman came in, in terms of policies, procedures and protocols, I think we need some work,” he said. “The fact that he was able to get behind the counter, the fact that he was in the city manager’s conference room, the fact that he was back where the administrative staff are located, next to the city manager’s office is, I would say, room for improvement.”
In a statement to the Antelope Valley Press, on Thursday, a city spokesman said, “City Hall was not locked down yesterday as a result of threats. Should the city receive concerns about staff’s personal safety, concerns will be referred to the Sheriff’s Department as the city takes staff safety seriously.”
A watch commander at Palmdale Sheriff Station, reached Wednesday afternoon, had no knowledge of deputies being sent to City Hall.
Behen is one of three employees who has filed a claim, a precursor to a lawsuit, against the city and Murphy alleging retaliation and other improper activity.
His claim reiterates allegations made by City Clerk Shanae Smith and Human Resources Manager Patricia Nevarez in their own claims against the city, filed earlier this month, as well as a lawsuit by former assistant city manager Maithi (Marie) Ricci. It alleges Behen faced retaliation for supporting the women’s complaints against Murphy of discrimination and whistleblower retaliation.
In regard to the incident, Wednesday, Behen said, “This man’s very upset and, to me, dangerous,”
He said Wilson confronted Murphy before at City Hall.
“The fact that he came to City Hall and did what he did today and that we had to call in all these people, is not OK,” Behen said.
Behen and Nevarez are represented by attorney Bradley Gage in their claims. He said the city has not done enough to protect employees from danger caused by Murphy, making it difficult for them to do their jobs.
