RIVERSIDE — Veterinarians and wildlife managers are warning of an outbreak of distemper among young dogs and raccoons in inland Southern California.
In nearly all cases, the animals become severely ill and do not survive, despite aggressive treatment, the Southern California News Group reported.
An animal hospital in Murrieta has treated 15 to 20 dogs with canine distemper this year, said veterinarian Dr. Sarah Hoggan. In a typical year the facility sees just one or two cases.
“I personally have not seen this kind of an outbreak in my experience,” Hoggan said.
Meanwhile, the Rancho Cucamonga Animal Services Department has seen six raccoons with canine distemper in the past two months.
Veronica Fincher, director of animal services, said she’s not alarmed by the increase among wild animals, but she’s keeping a close eye on the virus to make sure it doesn’t spread to household cats and dogs.
Officials urge residents to buy puppies only from reputable sources.
The virus is not transferable to humans.
Canine distemper can spread to domestic dogs and cats from wild animals including raccoons, skunks, coyotes and rabbits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.