PALMDALE — Pelona Vista Park served as an ideal location Wednesday morning for the City’s Veterans Day Ceremony.
More than 1,000 people turned out for the socially distanced event. People wore face masks. The city provided a mask for those who did not have one. A slight breeze wound through and around the 2,020 US flags on seven-foot, six-inch-tall poles that comprised the Palmdale Healing and Honor Field. The flags fluttered in the breeze. They served as an appropriate backdrop for the ceremony.
“With all of the challenges that have faced our nation and world this year, I am so grateful that today we have one of the few ceremonies taking place to honor our veterans with this amazing field of flags as part of this special day,” said City Manager J.J. Murphy, an Air Force veteran.
Featured speaker Col. Jay Orson, commander of the 412th Electronic Warfare Group at Edwards Air Force Base, gave a brief history of Veterans Day. Veterans Day, according to the History Channel, originated as Armistice Day on Nov. 11, 1919, to celebrate the first anniversary of World War I.
“Today, our veterans are over 19,500,000 strong,” Orson said.
More than 4.5 million veterans are older than 75 year old.
Orson shared some personal stories and praised the sacrifice that family members of veterans make.
“Those family members serve equally as much as we do, and they’re the one that are there to help us when we have PTSD and help us when we get over,” Orson said.
Orson added he hoped the stories he shared resonated with veterans in the audience.
“Every one of these veterans have their own story,” Orson said. “My challenge to each and every one of you is to reach out and ask some of these veterans about their story. They have amazing stories to tell — stories of sacrifice, stories of honor and stories of service to our great nation.”
Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition Vice President Rick Casper talked about veterans helping veterans.
“We hold that flag together with our blood, our sweat, our tears, and the thought that we would all take care of each other,” Casper said. “We all take care of each other by being in the fighting position, being right next to them when they’re taking their last breaths; being together when we’re remembering a fallen comrade. And that’s what we are to do, take care of veterans.”
Casper added the coalition is working on building 10 homes for veterans to help them get back on their feet for education and health care.
“That way we can get them back into society and bring in another veteran, so we’re taking care of another battle buddy,” Casper said.
The Edwards Air Force Base Blue Eagles Color Guard did the presentation of colors. The program included remarks from Mayor Steve Hofbauer, who thanked the veterans in the audience and introduced dignitaries. Chaplin Fred Villa of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3000 was there. American Legion Post 348 Vice Commander Carl Hernandez recited a poem, “Thank You for Your Service,” that he wrote.
Veterans from each branch sang their respective part of the Armed Forces Medley. As the Air Force medley was played, two F-16s from the 416th Flight Test Squadron “Skulls” flew over the park.
The flags in the Healing and Honor Field were available to purchase to honor a veteran or member of the military, law enforcement, fire/EMS or any medical personnel. Murphy thanked thank the Palmdale Auto Mall, presenting sponsors, individuals and volunteers who contributed to the display.
Marine Corps veteran Michael D. Wiggins sponsored a flag in honor of his late uncle, Sgt. Donald Francis Wiggins. Sgt. Wiggins served in the Marine Corps from 1942 to 1945 in Midway/Okinawa.
“He was basically my father, a father figure. I grew up with him. He raised me,” Wiggins said.
Wiggins and his wife Tamara also have a son, Cody Wiggins, who served in the Marines Corps.
“I’m glad they did this. I know they have services every year throughout the Valley but this was something,” Michael Wiggins said.
Palmdale resident Darcel Foltin came out for the ceremony with her father, Roger Nagel, an 89-year-old Korean War veteran, and mother Joyce Nagel.
“He works every day. He still drives a tractor. We come every year,” Foltin said.
Amanda Marsh brought her son Remington, six, and dog Dozer, a large St. Bernhard puppy, to the ceremony.
“My dad is an Air Force veteran; my uncle is Army,” Marsh said. “We have a lot of family members who served in the military. And I like to bring him up, raise him with good values and virtues of being respectful and showing respect to the military.”
