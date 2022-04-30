LANCASTER — Kaiser Permanente Southern California facilities, in partnership with local law enforcement and community agencies (CHP, DEA, Tarzana Treatment Centers, and Pueblo y Salud), are inviting residents to participate in “National Prescription Drug Take Back Day” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., today.
Residents in the Antelope Valley can drop off their expired, unwanted or unneeded medication at Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley Medical Offices, 615 West Ave. L. (Sites cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps; only pills or patches.)
This event will give members of the Antelope Valley an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.
The service is fast, easy, free and anonymous, no questions asked.
The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue. According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives, in 2019. The survey also showed that a majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet. This event aims to raise awareness about public safety and health issues, while providing communities with a convenient and anonymous way to safely dispose of expired, unwanted or unused medications.
Those unable to participate in the today’s event can properly dispose of medicines at drug disposal kiosks inside numerous Kaiser Permanente facilities throughout Southern California. These kiosks will be available for public use during regular service hours. A listing of additional drop-off locations can be found on the federal Drug Enforcement Administration Web site, https://www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/index.html
