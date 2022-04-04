LAKE LOS ANGELES — Instead of dumping that old mattress in the desert or on the side of the road, Antelope Valley residents can dispose of used mattresses for proper disposal at one of three free remaining mattress recycling collection events on multiple dates, in April and May.
They will be held in Lake Los Angeles, Palmdale and Lake Hughes and are sponsored by Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger in partnership with the Antelope Valley Illegal Dumping Task Force.
The collection events are open only to Antelope Valley residents. Only mattresses and box springs will be accepted — no other type of bulky items. Mattresses and/or box springs will not be accepted from commercial business haulers.
Residents can drop off up to 10 mattresses and/or box springs at one of the following locations and times:
• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, at the Los Angeles County Road Yard in Lake Los Angeles at 17341 East Ave. J.
• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 23, at the Los Angeles County Road Yard in Palmdale at 38126 Sierra Highway.
• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 7 at the Lakes Community Center, 17520 Elizabeth Lake Road in Lake Hughes.
As per county COVID-19 protocol, do not attend if you have COVID-19 symptoms, have been asked to quarantine or recently traveled internationally.
Wear a face covering, even if you have been vaccinated.
For details, visit CleanLA.com or call 888-CLEANLA.
