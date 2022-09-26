LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District’s Board of Trustees approved spending $39,815 to remove 106 diseased, dead or dying Raywood Ash trees on the Lancaster campus due to safety concerns.
The Board unanimously approved a contract with Santa Clarita-based Stay Green Inc. for the tree removal at the Sept. 12 meeting.
Trustee Michael Rives asked how the college could use its Higher Education Emergency Relief funds to cover the cost of the tree removal.
“I’m confused. I thought those funds were for COVID,” Rives said. “We’re using them to remove trees.”
“Those funds are intended for COVID-related purposes,” Shaminder Brar, vice president of Administrative Services, said. He added that during the pandemic, the trees were not cared for because AV College had staff working remotely.
“They died, a lot of them,” he said. “They became diseased, and because of that, they had to be taken out. The loss of those trees was precipitated by COVID and so we did get approval to use those HEERF funds for that purpose.”
Pamela Ford, president of the Antelope Valley College Federation of Classified Employees, commended the college’s facilities, grounds, maintenance and Information Technology employees and other classified staff on campus.
“But I do have some angst over a comment that was made tonight and that is that these trees are leaving because those people weren’t on campus,” Ford said. “That’s not what I was told.”
She added that she doesn’t know how facilities, grounds and maintenance employees can work remotely.
Good point about maintenance not working remotely, however another good point is that trees suck up too much water.... Please replace with drought tolerant plants.
