AVC trees

Diseased trees at Antelope Valley College’s Lancaster campus, such as this one, where only the stump remains, will be removed because of safety concerns. The Board of Trustees has approved spending $39,815 for the project.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District’s Board of Trustees approved spending $39,815 to remove 106 diseased, dead or dying Raywood Ash trees on the Lancaster campus due to safety concerns.

The Board unanimously approved a contract with Santa Clarita-based Stay Green Inc. for the tree removal at the Sept. 12 meeting.

avskier
avskier

Good point about maintenance not working remotely, however another good point is that trees suck up too much water.... Please replace with drought tolerant plants.

