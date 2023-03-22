PALMDALE — Residents interested in a wide range of public safety topics and options are invited to take part in a public safety forum tonight presented by the City of Palmdale’s Public Safety Department and other agencies.
The forum is from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
Ages 13 and older are invited to participate in this interactive event. Community service hours are offered to students for attending.
The forum will feature breakout groups for adults and youth on various topics of interest to the community, including active shooter response, graffiti and homelessness.
In addition, the forum will feature information and sign-ups for youth programs, including Palmdale’s Youth Employment Program, Fire Explorers Program, California Highway Patrol Explorers Program, Sheriff’s Explorers and the Vital Intervention and Directional Alternatives Program.
Prizes and giveaways will also be part of the program.
Representatives of Palmdale’s Public Safety Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, California Highway Patrol, Los Angeles County Fire Department, Partners Against Crime and the Neighborhood and Business Watch programs will join the program.
For questions, call Palmdale Public Safety at 661-267-5170.
