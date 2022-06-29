LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Transit Authority’s Board of Directors voted, with the county representatives abstaining, to accept, adopt and implement consultant Stantec Consulting Services’ findings and recommendations that would see Los Angeles County’s jurisdictional share increased for Fiscal Year 2022-23.
The AVTA operates under a Joint Powers Agreement between the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale and LA County. LA County accounts for 34% of miles driven vs. 33% for Lancaster and 32% for Palmdale. However, the cities pay a larger jurisdictional share than the county. LA County pays $653,708, Palmdale pays approximately $1.18 million and Lancaster pays about $1.30 million.
The Board, at the Sept. 28, 2021 meeting, approved a motion to have Stantec, which drafted the AVTA’s Regional Transit plan, conduct a study of AVTA’s transit services and associated costs. Stantec recommended that the county increase its jurisdictional share.
The Board voted 4-0-2, with County representatives Vice Chair Dianne Knippel and Director Michelle Flanagan abstaining.
“The county still has some concerns and questions regarding the resolution of the recommendation,” Knippel said, adding the county does take a few exceptions to the results of the study.
She said the county agreed to increase its share for next year and then work with the AVTA to understand the details of the recommendation.
“So, let me get this straight,” Chairman Marvin Crist said. “You guys asked for the study, I was against it. And in saying if we did it and it comes back in our favor, you won’t accept it. And you guys said yes, we’ll do that.”
He said the agency spent some $50,000 for the study, which came back in favor of the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale. He suggested the county tried to intimidate the contractor into changing his opinion. The county allegedly tried to meet with the contractor without the AVTA.
Knippel could not verify that Stantec was contacted by the county because she was not privy to those conversations.
According to Crist, the county is expected to receive about $7.5 million in state Transportation Development Act Article 8 funds from LA Metro.
“I’m asking for the county to contribute some of their $7.5 million that they receive from Metro for transportation needs to make it an even split amongst the Board,” Crist said.
About 12 years ago, when Crist joined the Board, the agency stopped giving automatic rate increases.
“Now we’re looking at a 3% per year for 12 years,” he said. “All we’re asking is for everybody to true up what it would be.”
Crist noted the county votes on an equal share basis but does not participate on an equal share basis.
“The county is willing to work, over the next year, to address this concern,” Knippel said, adding the original JPA did not specify a dollar amount. “I know it’s going to take us a long time to get there.”
The AVTA has put a lot of effort toward increasing services in the unincorporated east Antelope Valley, Director and Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer said.
“It’s frustrating for my constituents that, on a daily basis, are getting back about 25 cents on the dollar to their taxes and fees that they pay to the county that go over the hill and ends up in the abyss down there,” he said.
He said waiting another year is not tolerable.
The county pays the City of Santa Clarita $3.1 million for 200 county miles, Crist said, compared to $653,708 for 1,200 miles paid in the Antelope Valley.
“We have six times the jurisdictional miles that Santa Clarita has and we get six times less,” he said.
Crist said the Stantec report recommends the jurisdictions get together at the end of the year, figure out how much it will cost for AVTA to run and send them the bill.
“It’s just not right,” he said, adding the county can vote to increase employee pay but not pay its fair share.
