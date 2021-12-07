MOJAVE — The Mojave Air and Space Port Board of Directors, today, will take up the issue of changing the facility’s name to “Rutan Field at Mojave Air and Space Port,” to recognize the achievements and contributions of two of its more notable tenants.
The Board renewed discussion of the name change, first proposed in 2019, last month, and asked staff to prepare an action for a vote at a future meeting.
The Board meeting begins at 2 p.m. and will be held via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88979840593?pwd=UWxUcHlRVkM1aDdnUHA1cWR0VFFMUT09
The consideration to rename the facility after aerospace designer Burt Rutan and his record-setting brother, Dick, would recognize their aviation achievements have played a key role in the evolution of the aerospace industry and the success of the Mojave Air & Space Port organization,” according to the staff report.
Burt Rutan founded the Rutan Aircraft Factory at what was then a small, general aviation airport in Mojave, in 1974, and started Scaled Composites there eight years later.
The latter helped spawn Virgin Galactic and The Spaceship Company, built on the success of Scaled’s SpaceShipOne spacecraft.
In the 47 years since Rutan set up shop in Mojave, the airport has become internationally known as a home to aerospace innovation and has drawn other firms looking for a home for research and development.
Dick Rutan is perhaps best known for piloting the Burt-designed Voyager aircraft around the world, without stopping or refueling, in 1986. A decorated Air Force fighter pilot, he also served as a test pilot for Burt’s firms and has set several aviation records.
Burt Rutan retired from Scaled Composites in 2011; he and Dick now reside in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
“While there are multiple candidates deserving of the name’s sake, Dick and Burt Rutan are recognized for being the first to accomplish many of the modern aerodynamic innovations applied to today’s industry and among the first to recognize the significance of the geographic and demographic characteristics associated with Mojave, California and the Air & Space Port,” the staff report reads.
The airport management conducted a survey of tenants and found that, of the 52 responses received, 34.62% agreed with modifying the name, while 53.84% disagreed and 11.54% neither agreed nor disagreed with the proposal.
While the administrative name change would have little financial ramifications for the airport, it would be time-consuming, according to the staff report.
There could be considerable costs, however, associated with changing the airport’s marketing and branding, with quotes ranging from $24,000 to $45,000, according to the staff report.
Changing the physical signage at the airport is conservatively estimated to cost $56,000 to $60,000.
The Rutan name has positive recognition in relation to aviation and aerospace, according to the marketing and branding firms questioned.
An unscientific experiment was conducted to quantify the recognition by looking at the number of “hits” the names Burt Rutan and Dick Rutan received in a Google search relative to other terms associated with the Mojave Air and Space Port.
In this experiment, Virgin Galactic received far and away the most results, at more than 10 million. Scaled Composites was fourth on the list at 228,000, with Burt Rutan listed sixth, just above Mojave Air and Space Port. Dick Rutan was listed 10th.
The staff recommendation is to implement any name change incrementally, as resources allow.
