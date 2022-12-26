LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors moved one step closer to securing the funding to build a new Antelope Valley Medical Center hospital.
In one of the first actions by the newly elected Board, on Wednesday, the Directors agreed to set up a $50 million special purpose vehicle — a separate subsidiary entity for financing purposes.
This fund, kept separate from other District funds, must be set aside for one year. In return, the District will receive 12% annual interest from investment firm Fiat Lux Motos, which is working with the District on the hospital financing.
“They use these funds to provide credit enhancement,” Antelope Valley Medical Center CEO Ed Mirzabegian said.
This is expected to generate between $100 million and $200 million in investment for the year, he said.
After the initial 12 months, the District may decide to roll over the funds for another year to generate more investment.
“This is one way of really getting the dollars to collect,” he said.
As an investment vehicle, the 12% interest “is much more than offered elsewhere,” Director Dr. Don Parazo said.
Mirzabegian said the District’s current investments earn about 3%.
The firm said this process could easily gain the District $400 million toward building the new hospital.
In November 2021, the District agreed to a Letter of Intent with the firm, which facilitates investment in federally designated zones targeted for economic development.
Portland, Ore.-based Fiat Lux Motus is a Qualified Opportunity Fund that invests in building new hospitals and clinics in under-served areas, among other projects, according to the firm’s website.
The Antelope Valley Hospital campus sits in a Qualified Opportunity Zone, an area designated by the federal government as an economically distressed community targeted for new investment, with tax benefits for the investors.
FLM is the middleman in the federal program, directing investment from private companies to projects in these zones, Mirzabegian said, in November.
These private funds would be used to build a state-of-the-art facility. The District would manage its development, with the assistance of the City of Lancaster, Los Angeles County and state regulators, according to the Letter of Intent.
