Hospital finance

The Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors, which governs the Antelope Valley Medical Center, agreed to a financing mechanism that could raise some $400 million toward construction of a new hospital, on land adjacent the existing medical center.

 Illustration courtesy of Antelope Valley Medical Center

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors moved one step closer to securing the funding to build a new Antelope Valley Medical Center hospital.

In one of the first actions by the newly elected Board, on Wednesday, the Directors agreed to set up a $50 million special purpose vehicle — a separate subsidiary entity for financing purposes.

