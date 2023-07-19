PALMDALE — The Palmdale Aerospace Academy is seeking applications for one director to represent the city of Palmdale for a three-year term to expire on July 31, 2026. Applicants must reside in the city of Palmdale.

The board meets at 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at the Palmdale Aerospace Academy, at 3300 East Palmdale Blvd.

