PALMDALE — The Palmdale Aerospace Academy is seeking applications for one director to represent the city of Palmdale for a three-year term to expire on July 31, 2026. Applicants must reside in the city of Palmdale.
The board meets at 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at the Palmdale Aerospace Academy, at 3300 East Palmdale Blvd.
Directors provide an invaluable service to the academy and represent a variety of backgrounds and expertise, the city said in a release. The board values diversity and expertise in curriculum, instruction, assessment, finance, business management, special education, law, facilities and governance.
As a member of the Board of Directors, applicants must be willing and able to attend regular board meetings; participate in fundraising events on behalf of the organization; attend special events; and participate in professional development activities. Appointees can serve up to three three-year terms.
The Aerospace Academy, an independent charter school authorized by Palmdale School District in July 2011, opened in 2012.
The board’s members include Palmdale School District appointees board President Kathe Duren, secretary Paul Scott and member Mark Weiss. The city of Palmdale’s appointees are Gary Roberts, whose term expires this month and who has served his three terms, Ellen McIsaac and David Lujan. The other member of the board is parent representative Justin Knowles.
Interested individuals can find the classified ad, duties and responsibilities and the application on the city’s website, www.CityofPalmdaleCA.gov, and in the City Clerk’s office.
Completed applications may be mailed (postmarked by the deadline), emailed to cityclerkdepartment@cityofpalmdaleca.gov, or hand-delivered to the City Clerk’s office at 38300 Sierra Highway, Suite C, Palmdale, CA 93550 by 6 p.m. on July 31.
Applicants are encouraged to attach a resume.
Qualified applicants must submit and pass a Livescan fingerprint via the California Department of Justice. If appointed, a Statement of Economic Interests, Form 700 will also be required.
For details, contact the City Clerk’s office at 661-267-5151.
