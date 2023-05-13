PALMDALE — Dillard’s at the Antelope Valley Mall will hold a fundraiser supporting Kids Feeding Kids Through Agriculture from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today.
The event supports the Kids Feeding Kid Through Agriculture programs. After finishing with shopping, customers can take their items to one of the designated registers (look for the balloons) to complete the sale and ensure the donation is attributed to Kids Feeding Kids Through Agriculture.
“If you still have Mother’s Day shopping to complete, or simply want to support an important local children’s charity, come out to Dillard’s,” said Michelle Flanagan, vice president of Kids Feeding Kids Through Agriculture. “Dillard’s is generously donating 10% of the in-store sales made during this event.”
Kids Feeding Kids Through Agriculture is a 501(c)(3) organization operating in the Antelope Valley that pairs experienced and inexperienced kids through mentor programs to raise farm animals and learn about animal husbandry and management.
The program supports local homeless and needy families, in addition to teaching children about the agricultural heritage and traditions that are so important to the Antelope Valley.
For details, call 661-267-0670.
