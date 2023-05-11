EAFB ribbon-cutting

Stakeholders prepare to cut the ribbon at the Digital Test and Training Range Facility ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday at Edwards Air Force Base. The DTTR is specifically designed to meet the unique and complex needs of the Joint Simulation Environment.

 US Air Force Photo/Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys

EDWARDS AFB — The 412th Electronic Warfare Group, 445th Test Squadron, celebrated the opening of the Digital Test and Training Range facility enabled by the Joint Simulation Environment during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday at Edwards Air Force Base.

The $34.4 million state-of-the-art facility will provide high-end modeling and simulation capabilities for the United States Air Force.

