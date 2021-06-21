Edward Diener, a playful social psychologist who was nicknamed Dr. Happiness for his pioneering research into what defined contentment, died April 27 at his home in Salt Lake City. He was 74.
The cause was bladder cancer, his son, Robert Biswas-Diener, said. His death had not been widely reported.
Diener brought legitimacy and scientific rigor to a field that had been largely uncharted when he began his research in the 1980s at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. Misery, sadness and fear had long been more fertile subjects of psychological study than happiness.
Happiness “sounds flaky, kind of frivolous,” Diener said in 2017.
“But what we’re talking about,” he continued, “is sustainable happiness — what you get from your family, work, meaning and purpose, having goals and values. Well-being is much, much more than having fun.”
Martin E.P. Seligman, a professor of psychology at the University of Pennsylvania and director of its Positive Psychology Center, who sometimes collaborated on research with Diener, recalled the influence Diener had on him.
“I was from the misery/suffering cohort and was taken in by Freud and Schopenhauer saying the best you can do is not be miserable,” he said in a phone interview. “But Ed said, ‘No, there’s something above zero, there’s happiness, and you can measure it.’”
In about 400 articles written on his own or with others, Diener became the leading researcher in the science of measuring happiness — or, as he called it, “subjective well-being.”
He found that money can bring happiness, but only up to a certain income level; that genetics play a role in one’s satisfaction with one’s life; that having a few strong, intimate social relationships is critical to happiness; and that cultural norms influence what people believe happiness is and how to pursue it.
In a 2002 study of college undergraduates published in the journal Psychological Science, Diener and Seligman identified 22 students who scored in the top 10% on various measures of happiness. They then compared them with 60 others who scored average in happiness and 24 who measured as very unhappy.
The happiest students were more social; spent less time alone; had strong relationships with friends, family and lovers; and almost never thought of suicide. Diener and Seligman found, though, that a rich social life did not guarantee happiness. Some of the most unhappy students said they had good relationships.
Diener said even the happiest students had bad days and could be moody, which showed that their emotional systems were working properly.
“Virtually none of them are at a 10, and nobody stays at a 10,” he told The New York Times after the study was published. “So many people say, ‘I want to be happier than I am now.’ There is this expectation of being super happy.”
Diener was an extremely happy man. He was known for hosting parties that included activities such as carving Spam into various shapes and walking on glass, and for hiding cash in the pages of books for his family to find. He once greeted his son’s wife’s sister in full pirate regalia, wearing a beard and using a hook for an arm that he bade her to shake.
