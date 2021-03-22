LANCASTER — Dickey’s Barbecue Pit will be able to sell beer and wine for on-site consumption in conjunction with food sales after the Lancaster Planning Commission unanimously approved a Conditional Use Permit for a Type 41 Alcoholic Beverage Control license at its March 15 meeting.
There were no public comments offered at the meeting, which was held virtually.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is at 1056 West Ave. K.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department doe not oppose applicant Jamie Bynum’s request for the Type 41 license, according to a staff report by planner Cynthia Campaña.
