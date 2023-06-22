BALTIMORE — Dick Hall, the dependable reliever who was part of two World Series-winning teams with the Baltimore Orioles, has died. He was 92.
The Orioles said Hall died Sunday. The team did not provide a cause of death.
Nicknamed “Turkey” for his unusual pitching motion, Hall went 93-75 with a 3.32 ERA in 495 appearances for the Orioles, Pittsburgh Pirates, Kansas City Athletics and Philadelphia Phillies. He was elected to the Orioles’ Hall of Fame in 1989.
Hall began his big league career as an outfielder with the Pirates in 1952. He had 309 at-bats in 1954, then made 13 starts on the mound for Pittsburgh the following season and went 6-6. He was mostly a pitcher from 1955 on.
Hall played his first of two stints with the Orioles from 1961-66. He went 6-2 with a 3.95 ERA in 32 relief appearances in 1966, although he didn’t appear in Baltimore’s World Series victory over Los Angeles that year. The Orioles swept the Dodgers, famously allowing only two runs in the series and using only four pitchers.
After two years with the Phillies, Hall returned to Baltimore for the team’s run of three straight pennants from 1969-71. He made one appearance — throwing 2⅓ scoreless innings — in the Orioles’ five-game win over Cincinnati in the 1970 World Series.
