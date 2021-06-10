AGUA DULCE — The Devil’s Punchbowl Wildlife mural found a home at Vasquez Rocks Nature Center after the Bobcat Fire destroyed the Nature Center at the Devil’s Punchbowl Natural Area, where the mural was originally slated to be installed, last September.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Department of Parks and Recreation Director Norma García-González, Los Angeles County Arts & Culture Director Kristin Sakoda, artist Aaron Morse and other county officials unveiled the mural during a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday at Vasquez Rocks.
Vasquez Rocks is considered a sister park to the Devil’s Punchbowl, Barger said.
“The Department of Arts and Culture and the Department of Parks and Recreation agreed Vasquez Rocks was the perfect location because it shares very similar flora and fauna with the mural’s namesake location,” Barger said at the ceremony.
The mural depicts a scene from the arroyo at the bottom of the loop trail and celebrates local plants and animal species. Creatures include the western toad, gopher snake, darkling beetle, gray squirrel, western fence, lizard, black bear, striped skunk, bees, monarch butterfly, roadrunner and coyote, tarantula, and scrubjay. Plants include agave, sycamore, fremontia, sagebrush, and pinyon pine.
The main rock formation fro m the trail is shown in the distance. Colors are inspired by the region and are also reminiscent of vintage posters and postcards. The mural is painted on aluminum panels and measures approximately 8 feet by 22 feet.
The ceremony provided Barger the opportunity to share what makes the Fifth District location so special:
“Vasquez Rocks Natural Area is a fascinating ecological preserve that became part of Los Angeles County Parks in 1964,” Barger said. “This site draws millions of visitors from the surrounding region and around the world. The dramatic sandstone formations and beautiful plants truly make Vasquez Rocks special.”
This area is also a safe haven for unique species of native California animals, such as birds, deer, sheep, bobcats, mountain lions, black bears, gray foxes, badgers and reptiles.
Vasquez Rocks sits on ancestral land for the Tataviam and Serrano indigenous people, who stewarded this land for thousands of years.
Today, Vasquez Rocks is home to the largest historic village of Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians, serving as the heart of their ancestral territory.
LA County is working on collaborative programs with the tribes, including incorporating Tataviam-language names and verbiage on new interpretive and trail signs.
LA County commissioned Morse in February 2020 to create four civic art projects in the Fifth District, including Devil’s Punchbowl Natural Area, Castaic Lake State Recreation Area, Crescenta Valley Regional Park and Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park.
