PALMDALE — A housing development impacted by materials cost increases due to the COVID-19 pandemic was granted a $1.2 million loan from Palmdale’s pandemic relief funds to aid in completing the project.
The City Council and Housing Authority approved the loan to Ravello Mods Palmdale 118 LLC at the Aug. 3 Council meeting.
The loan is due to the Housing Authority, in December 2023.
The company is building an 118-unit affordable housing development at 65th Street East and Avenue S. Already under construction, the project ran into problems from the pandemic.
“They weren’t coming and asking for money, so much as they needed a bridge loan,” Neighborhood Services Director Mike Miller said. “It’s to help them to make sure the last units in the development are completed.”
The city has an interest in avoiding the problem, experienced in the past, of being left with an incomplete development.
“We don’t want that for our residents; we don’t want to see projects like that,” he said.
The city is not a direct partner in this project, as it is in other affordable housing developments, but was in talks with the developer and looked for a means of assisting it until the permanent financing is available, in December 2023.
“This is a very unique development,” Miller said, consisting of single-family homes with accessory dwelling units, all as rental property.
The loan comes from the city’s $35.4 million awarded under the American Rescue Plan Act.
Among the qualified uses for those federal funds is investment in affordable housing to increase the supply for low-income residents and the mitigation of financial hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the staff report.
When the company repays this loan, at the end of next year, those funds will then be used by the Housing Authority to support the planned Transit Village townhome development, Miller said.
That development is workforce housing for first-time home buyers, aimed at those with good-paying jobs looking to purchase their first home.
“We really found a way, through the ARPA funds, that we were able to use the funds to help a development, and then take those funds back and investment them in workforce housing,” Miller said.
