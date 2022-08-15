City of Palmdale logo

PALMDALE — A housing development impacted by materials cost increases due to the COVID-19 pandemic was granted a $1.2 million loan from Palmdale’s pandemic relief funds to aid in completing the project.

The City Council and Housing Authority approved the loan to Ravello Mods Palmdale 118 LLC at the Aug. 3 Council meeting.

