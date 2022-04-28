LOS ANGELES — A commercial real estate developer has agreed to plead guilty to paying off a Los Angeles County employee — a Palmdale resident — in exchange for help obtaining a government lease worth $45 million, according to court papers obtained, Wednesday.
Arman Gabay, 61, of Beverly Hills, is expected to enter his plea to a bribery count, on May 2, and also has agreed to pay a fine of at least $1.1 million and any restitution ordered, according to the US Attorney’s Office.
Gabay, a co-founder and co-managing partner of the Charles Company, a Hollywood-based real estate development firm, admitted paying cash bribes to Thomas Shepos, 72, of Palmdale, who was then employed in the county’s real estate division.
According to federal prosecutors, Shepos’ job involved negotiating leases for the county to rent office space from private parties and he had “significant autonomy to contractually bind the county.”
Gabay was pushing to have LA County enter into a 10-year, $45 million lease to rent space in the Hawthorne Mall — which the developer owned through one of his companies and was renovating — for the Department of Public Social Services and other county departments, according to the plea agreement, filed, Tuesday, in LA federal court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.