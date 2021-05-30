LANCASTER — USA Properties Fund has started construction on Terracina at Lancaster, bringing more greatly needed affordable housing to the fast-growing city in northern Los Angeles County.
The 264-apartment community, at 1752 West Ave. J-4, just west of the Antelope Valley Freeway, will offer affordable housing with a long list of amenities — including a large community space — for residents that meet income requirements.
Terracina at Lancaster is close to health care providers, shopping centers, restaurants and several public schools. Terracina at Lancaster is also less than a mile from Avenida Crossing, another affordable apartment community owned and managed by USA Properties in Lancaster.
“We’re strongly committed to building quality communities that help meet the incredible need for affordable housing — and housing overall — while also improving neighborhoods and investing in the region,” said Geoff Brown, President of USA Properties Fund in Roseville. “We’ve enjoyed providing affordable housing to residents at Avenida Crossing, and we’re looking forward to the same experience with Terracina at Lancaster.”
Construction on the $81 million development started in mid-May. JPMorgan Chase and WNC are investment partners. Terracina at Lancaster, which will offer one- to four-bedroom homes, is scheduled to be completed in late 2023.
Terracina at Lancaster is the fourth apartment community under construction by USA Properties in Southern California, joining affordable housing developments in Panorama City and Simi Valley. The 40-year-old company, one of the largest affordable apartment community developers in the West, also has a market-rate project in the works in Simi Valley.
The four apartment communities will have a combined 814 units and a total cost of about $275 million.
Fast-rising rents in recent years have greatly increased the need for more affordable housing in California. Terracina at Lancaster will offer rents about 35% less than nearby market-rate communities in Lancaster, according to RENTCafe.
Renters earning 50% to 60% of the area median income for Los Angeles County are eligible for Terracina at Lancaster. For example, a family of four with household income of less than $71,000 would qualify under the 60% area median income.
Estimated rents will range from $1,108 to $1,330 for a one-bedroom apartment, to $1,715 to $2,058 for a four-bedroom home.
Terracina at Lancaster will have 11 three-story buildings that surround a community space with play and recreation areas.
Apartments will include energy-efficient appliances and light fixtures, ceiling fans and low-flow faucets, showers and toilets. Ground-floor apartments will have a patio, with a balcony for those on the second- and third-floor units.
Residents will also enjoy community amenities such as a pool, picnic and barbecue areas with shade structures; a tot-lot play area; and a sports court for basketball, four-square, hopscotch and tetherball. Walking paths with benches along the way are part of the 11-acre community.
“It’s really designed around a huge community space,” said Leatha Clark, project manager for USA Properties. “We’re building a very family-friendly community.”
A community room with a hospitality kitchen, a computer area, fitness room and on-site laundry facilities are other features of Terracina at Lancaster.
The apartment community will include an after-school resources room, a flexible space where children can do homework or residents can enjoy hobbies or learn new skills.
Social-services provider LifeSTEPS will have a counselor and resources available for residents at Terracina at Lancaster. Residents will also have access to The JB Brown Fund, an effort between USA Properties and LifeSTEPS that provides college and youth sports scholarships and financial assistance to residents for unexpected emergencies.
“We build communities that are so much more than just the buildings,” Brown said. “We connect residents with each other, we help families achieve their dreams and reach goals. We help residents build a better, more stable future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.