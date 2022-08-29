Lancaster City logo

LANCASTER — The developer of two proposed single-family home subdivisions at Newgrove Street near 62nd and 65th streets west got a three-year extension on both projects.

The Lancaster Planning Commission voted 3-0 to approve the extensions at the Aug. 15 meeting; Vice Chairperson Cassandra Harvey and Commissioner King Moore II were absent.

