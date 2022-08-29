LANCASTER — The developer of two proposed single-family home subdivisions at Newgrove Street near 62nd and 65th streets west got a three-year extension on both projects.
The Lancaster Planning Commission voted 3-0 to approve the extensions at the Aug. 15 meeting; Vice Chairperson Cassandra Harvey and Commissioner King Moore II were absent.
Tentative Tract Map Nos. 82830 and 82831 were originally approved, on May 18, 2020. The original applicant for both projects was 99 Serenade Lancaster LLC. The extension is good through May 18, 2025.
New applicant KB Home; Kevin Wilson requested the extensions to provide more time for processing and completion of the final map and associated plans, according to a staff report by Planner Mitzi Alvarado.
Tentative Trap Map No. 82830 is a proposed subdivision of 22 single-family lots and two lots for a drainage basin on approximately 6.50 acres of vacant land at the northwest corner of Newgrove Street and 65th Street West.
Tentative Trap Map No. 82831 is a proposed subdivision of 12 single-family lots and two lots for a drainage basin on approximately 3.27 acres of vacant land at the northwest corner of Newgrove Street and 62nd Street West.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.