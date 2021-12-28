LANCASTER — The developer of a proposed subdivision of single-family lots on the northwest corner of 55th Street West and Avenue L will get an assist from the city to provide needed right-of-way for required street improvements for the tract via condemnation proceedings.
The city requires developer KB HOME Greater Los Angeles Inc. of Santa Clarita to provide street right-of-way and improvements along 57th Street West and Avenue L. The developer notified city staff that it has been unable to negotiate the acquisition, according to a staff report by Jeff Hogan, senior director of Development Services.
State law (under the Subdivision Map Act) permits Lancaster to use its power of condemnation whenever a subdivider is conditioned to make certain improvements on property they do not own and is unable to secure the necessary easements, according to the report.
The developer agrees to pay the city the entire cost of the acquisition, and the city agrees to consider acquiring the property by condemnation. This will allow the project to proceed.
The City Council unanimously approved the agreement for condemnation proceedings for Tract No. 61041 at their Dec. 14 meeting.
Tentative Tract Map No. 61041 is for 40 single-family lots at the northwest corner of Avenue L and 55th Street West. The adjacent Tentative Tract Map No. 61040 is for 58 single-family lots at the northwest corner of the future 55th Street West and future Avenue K-14.
