LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District could lose hundreds of thousands of dollars in developer fees on new home construction after a proposed 15-cent Level II fee increase failed to pass at the Sept. 10 meeting.
The Board voted 2-1, with member Victoria Ruffin dissenting. Trustee John Rush was absent.
State law allows school districts to collect fees on new construction within their boundaries to partially offset the cost of new classrooms to accommodate population growth.
“We have to remember that this is a fee to help provide for the new construction of school facilities in our community,” Assistant Superintendent Brian Hawkins explained at the meeting.
The District’s Level II fee would have increased to $2.45 a square foot, up from $2.30 a square foot. On a 2,000 square-foot house, the proposed increase would be equal to about $300.
The District qualified for the greater Level II fee based on the current cost to build a high school campus, and by completing a school facilities needs analysis. The District hired Irvine-based consultant Cooperative Strategies to conduct the analysis, which was dated Aug. 7.
According to the analysis, the District could experience the construction of 1,075 future housing units, including 770 single-family detached and 105 single-family attached units, over the next five years, based on information regarding future residential units from the planning departments of the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale as well as Kern and Los Angeles counties.
The analysis estimated the District’s existing facilities capacity exceeds current student enrollment by 903 students. The report further projected 189 “unhoused” students to be generated by future construction.
Irvine-based developer Chris Courtney, senior project manager for Beazer Homes — Southern California, which has a west Palmdale housing development listed on its website, declared in a letter to the District that the study was flawed. Courtney cited the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the closure of school campuses in March and shifted learning online, leaving students at home.
“Considering everything is online and seems like it will be for the considerable future, the school District will not need to expand their facilities based on where we stand today,” Courtney wrote in an email to the District, which was read into the record at the Sept. 10 meeting. “A fee increase simply cannot be supported and if it is, it will only be challenged since it has no legal basis other than a flawed report prepared by a consultant hired by the school District rather than a true independent evaluation.”
Courtney urged the Board to at least defer any decision on the proposed increase until next year, “when your situation can be more accurately assessed.”
The Level II fee does not always increase. In 2018, the Level II fee dropped four cents to $2.18 a square foot. In 2019, the Board unanimously approved a 12 cent increase to $2.30 per square foot.
Since the Level II fee increase failed to pass, the existing Level II fee expired. The District will only be able to collect a Level 1 fee at $1.11 per square foot.
If the Level I fee remains in effect for the entire school year, the District could lose hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees based on the number of new homes built and the total cumulative square footage.
The District added approximately 1.13 million cumulative square footage of new residential space in the 2019-20 school year. Had the District collected a Level I fee last year instead of the Level II fee, the difference would have been about $1.34 million.
When I built my house in 1989 the school fee was $600 per room in the house (master bedroom was excluded) we tried naming the bedrooms "study" "weight room" "library" that didn't fly. When we told the lady (county official) we dont plan on having any kids..she said ...."too bad...but you may sell your house to someone that has children" so you are paying the $1300..then she whispered...better hurry they are going to charge by footage in about 2 month's. We paid the fees instantly ($6800 was total building fees on 2400 sq ft). We did have a child...we put him through private school his entire life..except Berkeley..So I did pay fee's on something I never used (public schooling), yet I still feel blessed. But L.A. County is "Killing" all growth with their outrageous fees..my friend build a house years later same size same amount of property..$30,000 was his total for building fees.."OUCH" "OUCH" "OUCH" Want to kill growth...charge a fortune upfront...want to prosper...give them the item for free..than charge a monthly fee (that will never end). How much does the County lose in "Property Taxes and Income Taxes ...every year...? Do the math
