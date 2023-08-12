Hawaii Fires

Summer Gerling picks up her piggy bank found Thursday in the rubble of her home following the wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii emergency management records show no indication that warning sirens sounded before people ran for their lives from wildfires.

 Associated Press

LAHAINA, Hawaii — Incinerated cars crushed by downed telephone poles. Charred elevator shafts standing as testaments to the burned-down apartment buildings they once served. Pools filled with charcoal-colored water. Trampolines and children’s scooters mangled by the extreme heat.

Residents of Lahaina were being allowed back home on Friday for the first time since wildfires that have killed at least 67 people turned large swaths of the centuries-old town into a hellscape of ashen rubble.

