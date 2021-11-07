SACRAMENTO — A man suspected of raping women near Sacramento freeway interchanges, several years ago, has been arrested after investigators used DNA technology and genealogy websites to zero in on him.
JD Wallace Simien, 40, was taken into custody, Thursday, and booked for investigation of felony kidnapping, rape, oral copulation and robbery charges, according to jail and court records.
Sacramento County prosecutors and sheriff’s officials said in a joint statement that investigators had linked an unspecified number of violent sexual assaults, between 2013 and 2014, to the “Cloverleaf Rapist,” because the crimes happened near freeway entrances and exits that resemble a cloverleaf pattern.
The investigation went cold until detectives used the same DNA genealogy techniques to identify and capture Joseph DeAngelo, dubbed the Golden State Killer, and Roy Waller, the so-called “NorCal Rapist” who was convicted last year of raping nine women in their homes.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Rod Norgaard declined to release further details of the case, including the number of victims and the dates of the crimes, citing the ongoing investigation. A complaint was expected to be filed, Monday, when Simien is scheduled to make his first court appearance.
It’s not known whether Simien has retained a lawyer to speak on his behalf.
