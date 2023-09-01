LITTLEROCK — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives hope the public can provide information on the suspect or suspects who stabbed a man to death and left his body in the desert in July.
The body of Thomas Cedric Lyons was found July 29 in the 36000 block of 116th Street East. Lyons was homeless and often with a group of dogs, the sheriff’s department said. He was known to frequent the Littlerock and Llano areas.
