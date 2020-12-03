CASTAIC — Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are seeking assistance in locating Noah Michael Englerth.
He was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 1 as he drove away from his residence on the 29800 block of Muledeer Lane in Castaic. He has not contacted his family.
Englerth is a 21-year-old white male, standing five-feet-five-inches and weighing 100 pounds, with a shaved head.
He was last seen driving a white 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit with California license plate number 7JZA412.
Anyone with information regarding Englerth’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tipsters may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
