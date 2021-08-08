LANCASTER — Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives are looking for the public’s help to identity a suspect who allegedly stole several items from the victim’s garage, including a black bicycle.
A picture released by the station depicts the suspect with short dark hair wearing red pants and a short-sleeved black T-shirt.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Det. Reader at 661-948-8466. Those who wish to provide information anonymously should call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, use the P33 Tips app or visit http://lacrimestoppers.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.