LANCASTER — Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster Station need the public’s help in identifying the man pictured.
He is wanted for allegedly stealing a credit card, then using it at several locations. He is wearing a very distinct “FOCUS” baseball cap, which is black in color. Perhaps someone in the community recognizes him, his dress style and/or his love of thick necklaces.
Anyone with information about this man’s identity is asked to call Det. Canela at 661-948-8466. Those who wish to provide information anonymously may do so through the P3 Tips mobile app or by visiting http://lacrimestoppers.org
