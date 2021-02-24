LANCASTER — Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are seeking assistance in locating at-risk missing person Misha Diane Cooper.
She is a 43-year-old Black female, who was last contacted on June 25, 2020.
Cooper stands 5’6,” weighs 215 lbs. and has brown hair and brown eyes. She lives a transient lifestyle and may be in Lancaster. She also suffers from schizophrenia.
Anyone with information regarding Cooper’s whereabouts is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous may use the P3 tips app or call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.