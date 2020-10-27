PEARBLOSSOM — Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are seeking the public’s help in locating Mendi Michelle Dutton.
She is a 42-year-old Black female, standing 5’08” and weighs 225 lbs. She has brown eyes and short, black hair.
Dutton was last seen leaving her residence in her vehicle at 2 p.m., on Oct. 22 on the 12600 block of East Avenue X in Pearblossom, possibly headed toward downtown Los Angeles. The vehicle is a 2017 brown, four-door Nissan Altima with California license plate number 7TYU838.
She was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt, black pants, earrings and tennis shoes. She has a tattoo on her back.
Dutton is schizophrenic and has diabetes and high blood pressure. Her family is concerned for her well being.
Anyone with information is urged to call Det. T. Abraham at the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau, Missing Person Detail at 323-890-5500.
Those who prefer to provide infornation anonymously may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477), use a smart phone and download the P3 Tips app or visit http://lacrimestoppers.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.