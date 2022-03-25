LANCASTER — Two people are being sought in connection with an identity theft case.
Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster Station are seeking information on a man and woman who stole a person’s identity and withdrew money from their account on several occasions.
Anyone with information on the identities of the two suspects is asked to contact Det. Canela at 661-948-8466.
Those who wish to provide information anonymously may do so by using the P3 Tips app, calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visiting http://lacrimestoppers.org
