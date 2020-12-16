LANCASTER — Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster Station need help in identifying the woman pictured. She is wanted to allegedly assaulting numerous people with her vehicle.
She appears to have red hair and tattoos on her upper arm.
Anyone who recognizes this woman is asked to call Det. Roberts at 661-948-8466.
