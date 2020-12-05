LANCASTER — Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Unit are investigating the death of two people.
Detectives responded at 7:51 a.m. Friday to the 45000 block of Century Circle, regarding the deaths of two victims who were identified as a Black female and a Black male, possibly in their teens.
Los Angeles County Fire personnel received a call at the location regarding a possible gas leak. Personnel responded and made entry to the location, at which time they found the two victims who were deceased.
Fire personnel immediately called the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster station to report the incident. Deputies responded to the location.
Upon further investigation, detectives learned that the deceased male and female appeared to have lacerations and stab wounds.
A male adult and a female adult who were at the location, along with two children, were questioned by homicide investigators.
The relationship between the deceased and the other four people at the location is unknown and is pending interviews with homicide investigators.
The investigation is ongoing. No additional information was available as of press time.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips may be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or by visiting http://lacrimestoppers.org
