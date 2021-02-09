LANCASTER — Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are seeking assistance in locating missing person Vincent Caviness.
He’s a resident of Los Angeles County and was last seen at 1 p.m., Feb. 5, near his residence on the 16400 block of Stagecoach Avenue in Lancaster. Caviness was last seen wearing a gray sweatsuit and dark shoes and driving a gray four-door 2007 Nissan Altima, with California license plate number 6NGY738.
He suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. He stands 5 feet 5 inches tall, has short black hair, brown eyes, a “V” tattoo on his upper right arm and a “C” tattoo on his upper left arm, as well as a “SO DISRESPECTFUL” tattoo on his upper chest area. His family members are very concerned.
Anyone with information regarding Caviness’s whereabouts is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau, Missing Person Detail at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously may do so through the P3 Tips mobile app or by visiting http://lacrimestoppers.org
