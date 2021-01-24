LANCASTER — A man was found dead inside a vehicle and an investigation was underway this morning to determine the circumstances that led to his death.
Deputies responded at 9:25 p.m. Friday to the intersection of 25th Street East and Avenue J, where they located the victim, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Video from the scene showed a white Mercedes-Benz in a dirt field near the intersection and a news photographer said the victim had been shot.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The age and name of the victim were not disclosed.
