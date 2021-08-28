LAKE LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a Hispanic man in his 30s.
Lancaster station deputies responded to a call at approximately 12:12 p.m. Friday regarding a possible body dumped along the side of the road at 200th Street East near Avenue I, according to the sheriff’s department.
Upon arriving, deputies discovered the victim unresponsive on the dirt shoulder of 200th Street East. The victim sustained apparent gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
There is no suspect or suspect vehicle description.
It is unknown if this shooting is gang related. No further information is available.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
Those who wish to provide information anonymously may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-8477.
